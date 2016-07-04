Fortay.ai
is an innovative Employee Experience platform that helps forward-thinking organizations build diverse, healthy, high-performance cultures for organizational success. With a revolutionary, holistic, human-centered approach, Fortay empowers companies to drive better business, talent, and growth outcomes through modern, survey-based, AI-powered technology. Employee feedback via surveys covering Engagement, Stay, Change Management, DEI, well-being, and more, plus 360 reviews and leadership assessments, are collected effortlessly and anonymously from your team that supports a workplace and culture of improvement. Improve business results and the bottom line with Fortay.ai
today!
Fortay offers tools built for business impact, such as:
- Employee surveys with expert & AI-suggested action plans
- Inclusive 360 performance reviews with AI-based coaching development plans
- 360 Leadership development assessments & development plans
- Candidate assessments for values alignment & team diversity