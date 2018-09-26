隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.

資料封存與移除政策 Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.

資料儲存政策 Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.