資料保留政策
Dataminr retains data for as long as necessary to provide our Services or to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy.
In some instances Dataminr retains Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation.
資料封存與移除政策
Dataminr will work to address valid data subject requests in a timely manner. For more information about data subject rights, or to submit a request, please email Dataminr at privacy@dataminr.com.
資料儲存政策
Dataminr seeks to protect customer Personal Data from unauthorized access to or use, modification or disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational and administrative security measures based on the type of Personal Data collected and how we are processing that data.