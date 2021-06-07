Questetra BPM Suite

資料保留政策
Questetra does not have public policy.
We will retain data entrusted to us by our customers for the duration of the contract.
Even after the contract ends, we will retain for up to one year.
資料封存與移除政策
Questetra does not have public policy.
We do not archive data entrusted to us by our customers.
At the contract ends, DB data will be backed up and deleted.
Files and DB backup data will be deleted approximately one year after the contract ends.
資料儲存政策
Questetra does not have public policy.
Files are stored on AWS S3, and other data are stored on DB. DB runs on AWS EC2.
Files are also synchronously stored on AWS S3 another region.
DB data are backed-up daily and backup files are stored on AWS S3.