Sunsama is a daily planner for busy professionals. Each morning, Sunsama guides you through the process of planning a calm and focused work day. You can pull in tasks from any of your project management tools and even turn Slack messages into tasks to follow up on later in the day. Once your day is planned, Sunsama can automatically post your daily plan to a Slack channel of your choice so you can through your team's daily standup with no extra work. Sunsama protects your focus by updating your Slack status and pausing notifications whenever you are focused on a task inside of Sunsama. If you use Sunsama with teammates, you can get notified about changes to tasks inside of Slack.