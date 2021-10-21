4. Changing or Deleting Your Information You can access and modify the Personal Information associated with your Account by contacting us at support@sunsama.com. Please note that if you signed up using Third Party Account, you may have to access and modify the Personal Information associated with your Third Party Account in order to modify certain of the Personal Information associated with your Account. If you want us to delete your Personal Information and your Account, please delete your Account via sunsama.com/settings or contact us at support@sunsama.com with your request. We will take steps to delete your information as soon as is practicable, but some information may remain in archived/backup copies for our records or as otherwise required by law. 5. Data Retention We will retain your information for as long as your Account is active or as needed to provide you the Services. If you are a User and wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you Services, you may delete your account. We may retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Consistent with these requirements, we will try to delete your information quickly upon request. Please note, however, that there might be latency in deleting information from our servers and backed-up versions might exist after deletion. Only the User may request that an Account be deleted.