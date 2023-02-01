ZoomInfo is the go-to-market platform that helps you find, acquire, and grow your customer base. In today's competitive market, selling has never been more challenging. And yet, your best sellers are still successful. What if you could empower every seller to be just as effective? With ZoomInfo, now you can.ZoomInfo sifts through the noise to summarize your recorded calls and meetings with Chorus by ZoomInfo.The ZoomInfo app can post to Slack channels, send direct messages, and mention users, while delivering personalized AI-recommended insights at exactly the right time to take action.Don't let your sales strategy get stuck behind by bad data and inefficient processes. Unlock the full potential of your go-to-market strategy with ZoomInfo Copilot. It's time to turn every seller into your best seller.
Data is retained as long as the Customer has a subscription to the Services, and will be removed within 30 days upon termination of the subscription to the Services upon request. Please connect with your Account Manager about data deletion requests.
ZoomInfo will retain data in accordance with our privacy policies found at https://www.zoominfo.com/trust-center/