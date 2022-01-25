Zoho Projects is an online project management tool that helps teams plan work, track progress, and collaborate seamlessly. With this integration, your team can connect project activities to Slack, create work items directly from conversations, and receive real-time updates from your Zoho Projects portal.
How the Integration Works
After installing the app, Zoho Projects allows you to:
Receive real-time project updates in Slack
Project activity is automatically posted to your selected Slack channels, including:
New tasks created
Task updates and completions
Bugs and issue updates
Comments added to tasks and issues
Milestone creation and completion
@mentions inside Zoho Projects
Project announcements
This keeps your team informed without switching tools.
Create tasks, bugs, and milestones using slash commands
Turn Slack conversations into actionable work with simple commands:
/setportal – Link your Slack workspace to your Zoho Projects portal
/createtask – Create a new task
/createbug – Log a new issue
/createmilestone – Add a milestone
/createtasklist – Create a task list
/createstatus – Add a custom task or bug status
Each command opens an interactive form, making it easy for teams to capture work instantly.
Setup Instructions
Click Add to Slack to authorize the integration.
After authorization, you will be automatically redirected to your Zoho Projects portal.
In Zoho Projects, the Slack Integration page opens under:
Setup → Marketplace → Installed Apps → Slack Integration
Choose the projects and Slack channels you want to sync.
Setup is complete your team can now use slash commands and receive updates.
You can learn more about our Slack integration here. Contact us at support@zohoprojects.com
for any queries.