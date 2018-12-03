A digital facilitator for your agile ceremonies.Daily standup meeting, trigger a synchronous or asynchronous standup meeting and have a digital facilitator navigate your team through a fast and effective process.Retrospective meeting, including various activities to keep your team engaged and constantly improve by following actionable items.Planning poker, use a slash command during a backlog refinement meeting to estimate the effort on a user story or task.
Team O'clock OÜ will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR law.
資料封存與移除政策
Team O'clock OÜ will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR law.
資料儲存政策
Team O'clock OÜ will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR law.
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted
資料託管公司
AWS via Heroku
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
When someone deletes their user account in Team O'clock, all related data are automatically deleted from the system, no copy of data is retained. Alternatively a user can request deletion of their user account (and therefore their data) through our support channel.