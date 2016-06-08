Sensor Tower Custom Alerts

資料保留政策
CCPA / GDPR and other relevant guidelines, including from Slack's Guidelines and requirements for App Directory Apps.
Policy: https://sensortower.com/privacy
See "Data Retention" section.
We honor all requests about customers' data as required by Slack and commit to doing so under "Service Providers" > "Other providers" where Slack is explicitly mentioned.
資料封存與移除政策
CCPA / GDPR and other relevant guidelines, including from Slack's Guidelines and requirements for App Directory Apps
Policy: https://sensortower.com/privacy
See "Data Retention" section.
We honor all requests about customers' data as required by Slack and commit to doing so under "Service Providers" > "Other providers" where Slack is explicitly mentioned.
資料儲存政策
CCPA / GDPR and other relevant guidelines, including from Slack's Guidelines and requirements for App Directory Apps.
See "Data Retention" section.
We honor all requests about customers' data as required by Slack and commit to doing so under "Service Providers" > "Other providers" where Slack is explicitly mentioned.
資料託管詳細資料
All data is hosted in AWS Cloud.