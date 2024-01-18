資料保留政策
Customers can choose their retention settings by contacting their Account Manager. The default retention setting for Customer Data is 3 years.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon customer deletion, Jiminny deletes customer data from our production environments within 30 days and backups are deleted within 60 days.
資料儲存政策
Jiminny store data with Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in multiple availability zones