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CucumberStudio - agile test manager
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
說明
功能
權限
安全性與合規性
CucumberStudio integration allows you to be in control of your testing progress right in your Slack feed channel.
You just write the following command with test run id. For example: "/cucumberstudio 1267"
CucumberStudio - agile test manager 可以檢視：
關於你的內容與資訊
關於頻道與對話的內容與資訊
關於你的工作空間的內容與資訊
CucumberStudio - agile test manager 可以執行：
在你的工作空間中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
隱私權與資料控管
認證與合規性
安全性
使用權杖輪替
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