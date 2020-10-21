資料保留政策
The VictorOps application will retain customer for at least 1 year, and may retain it indefinitely.
資料封存與移除政策
Customers may request that their organization's data be deleted at the time of service termination.
資料儲存政策
VictorOps customer data is always encrypted in-transit and at-rest using AES-256 or better encryption. All data connections to the VictorOps platform require TLS 1.2 or higher. Access to production data stores is strictly controlled and reviewed regularly. Operating Systems and data stores housing customer data are hardened and configuration-audited regularly.
資料託管詳細資料
VictorOps and its customer data is hosted on top-tier Cloud Infrastructure and Service Providers operating in the United States.