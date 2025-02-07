Vacation Tracker | PTO & Leave

for more information. The data will be removed from our system in up to five business days after the request. Vacation Tracker stores the following: * Organization ID and Slack workspace and enterprise IDs * Basic user data for imported Slack users, including their display name, profile photo URL, and user's Slack ID. * User's email address. We use email addresses as unique identifiers for our users. We'll never send anything to these addresses without explicit permission from the user. * Leave tracking data and setting from the Vacation Tracker application itself.

資料託管詳細資料

Vacation Tracker is built and distributed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), using a serverless architecture and services such as AWS Lambda, AWS AppSync, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, and others. We are keeping the least possible amount of sensitive data about your team and team members, such as basic information about the users, your leave policies and all of your leave requests. However, even though we store the minimal possible amount of data about your organization, the security of that data is very important for us. We store all Vacation Tracker data in an Amazon DynamoDB database. All stored data is fully encrypted at rest. DynamoDB encryption at rest provides enhanced security by encrypting all our data at rest using encryption keys stored in the AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS). The data is processed by more than 50 AWS Lambda functions. To keep our security level high, each of our functions is fully isolated and has the least amount of permissions. For example, the service that saves a new leave request does not have permission to read an existing leave request or team and user data. Communication between Slack and our backend application, as well as between our dashboard (frontend) and our backend application goes through a RESTful API built on top of the Amazon API Gateway and GraphQL built using AWS AppSync. All of the APIs created with Amazon API Gateway and AWS AppSync expose HTTPS endpoints only. Amazon API Gateway and AWS AppSync do not support unencrypted (HTTP) endpoints. Also, our API and GraphQL endpoints are protected by Amazon Cognito authorization, and require a valid user token to be able to access the requested data.