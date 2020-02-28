Halo Service Solutions

Wider Halo GDPR statement is found here:

If you provide information to us to request a demo, we will keep that information for up to twelve months after your last communication with us. We will keep personal information provided by customers for up to three months after the end of our business relationship and subject to our SaaS agreement. All payment information will be deleted three months after processing, unless we are required by law to keep it longer. If you contact us directly using the contact information provided on the HaloITSM website, we will retain your contact information for a period of up to three months after we respond to your inquiry. After that, the communications will be deleted from our system, unless we are required by law to retain it longer.