The Halo Service Solutions Slack app allows Notifications regarding tickets to be sent to a Slack channel. Halo Service Solutions offers an ITSM, PSA and Service Desk solution that can be installed in the cloud or on premise. You will need a paid licensed version of a Halo product in order to use the Halo Service Solutions Slack app.
Wider Halo GDPR statement is found here: https://haloitsm.com/gdpr/
If you provide information to us to request a demo, we will keep that information for up to twelve months after your last communication with us.
We will keep personal information provided by customers for up to three months after the end of our business relationship and subject to our SaaS agreement. All payment information will be deleted three months after processing, unless we are required by law to keep it longer.
If you contact us directly using the contact information provided on the HaloITSM website, we will retain your contact information for a period of up to three months after we respond to your inquiry. After that, the communications will be deleted from our system, unless we are required by law to retain it longer.
資料封存與移除政策
Wider Halo GDPR statement is found here: https://haloitsm.com/gdpr/
Communication via dedicated security email mailbox at: communications@haloitsm.com with information detailing request reported. This is dealt with the in-house dedicated security team who process the request and return comms once this has been carried our within the legal timeframe dependant on the request type. In most cases there are built in software functionality to anonymise user information, but for PII within Halo’s domain, this is processed by the security team.
資料儲存政策
Wider Halo GDPR statement is found here: https://haloitsm.com/gdpr/ If HaloITSM hosts your help desk, it will be on your own dedicated server – ensuring optimum performance and security. All of your information will remain secure and only accessible by those you give permission to. For GDPR, you will benefit from our enhanced reporting service for any activity taking place on our servers. With our secure AWS Servers, you can be rest assured your European Citizen data will be based out of the UK in compliance with GDPR.
For any requests for further information, to exchange Data Processing Agreement (DPA)’s and urgent reporting requests, please contact us: communications@haloitsm.com
Communication via dedicated security email mailbox at: communications@haloitsm.com with information detailing request reported. This is dealt with the in-house dedicated security team who process the request and return comms once this has been carried our within the legal timeframe dependant on the request type. In most cases there are built in software functionality to anonymise user information, but for PII within Halo’s domain, this is processed by the security team.