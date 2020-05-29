With InMoment (formerly Wootric), you can capture customer feedback using NPS (Net Promoter Score), CSAT, and CES (Customer Effort Score) microsurveys. Survey users inside your web or mobile app, via email, Intercom Messenger, or SMS. Share survey responses with your entire team in real-time with our integration for Slack. You can set up rules to route feedback to different channels. For example, send promoters to marketing, and detractors to a support or success team. * Share scores and customer feedback to any Slack channel

* Pass important customer data with the response for context

* Send promoter, detractor, or passive feedback to any channel

* Quick and easy setup InMoment makes it easy to align your teams around improving customer lifetime value. Close the loop with customers and use Voice-of-the-Customer data to improve retention, prioritize new product features, and activate brand advocates.