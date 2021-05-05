隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We do retain user data until the user chooses to delete it, in which case it is instantly and permanently removed from our systems.

資料封存與移除政策 Once a user removes their data, it is permanently removed from the live platform. We may keep encrypted backup for up to 1 month, after which they are also permanently removed.

資料儲存政策 We store our data in accordance with the best security practices from the industry. All data is encrypted while it's being put on the wire, with TLS 1.3.

資料中心位置 荷蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Our data is hosted on private virtual servers.

資料託管公司 DigitalOcean