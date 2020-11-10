Data is encrypted at rest. The end customer has full control of what data is stored and how how long: Users can delete all their data at any time as self-service via VibeCatch's web interface or alternatively request deletion of data via their managers or by contacting VibeCatch support. (to manage (for example, to completely delete) all collected data, log in to VibeCatch, go to poll's settings and use the functionalities at the bottom of the page to remove data partially or completely - or ask for your organization's VibeCatch main user for help) More details here: