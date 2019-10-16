At work, recognition isn’t just nice to have - it’s fuel for performance. Too often, people feel unseen, and productivity suffers. Karma exists to change that.
We make it effortless to show appreciation and turn recognition into results:
- Share instant micro-feedback that energizes your team
- Offer real perks and automated rewards that reinforce effort
- Keep motivation high with anonymous feedback and insights
- Spark spontaneous human connection with casual video chats
- Track and analyze appreciation trends to improve team culture
- Align daily recognition with long-term vision and goals
- Bring company values to life through everyday praiseWhen appreciation flows, performance grows.Quick setup
| Team on-boarding guide
| Testimonials
| Tutorials
| Success stories1,000+
teams who use Karma for daily appreciation, recognition and rewards. 100,000+
happy customers, 1M+
karma sent to date.
Notable clients: VMWare, Twitter, Expedia, Toyota, Capgemini, SalesforceIQ, Deloitte Digital, Nintendo, AMD Team, Washington Post, SignalCo, Smartsheet, Red Hat, Inc., Walmart, BuzzFeed, Dropbox, PwC ICC, Hi5 Studios, TLC.Karma Pro requires a paid subscription and comes with a 30-day free trial.
Feel free to contact hi@karmabot.chat if anything.