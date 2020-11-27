資料保留政策
Data on your Papyrs site is stored as long as your Papyrs site remains open. When making changes to your site, Papyrs automatically keeps track of old page and file versions, so they're easy to restore (and Admins can remove these at any time). To prevent any data loss, our systems also schedule automatic backups and our servers are mirrored across multiple physical locations. Site Owners can request to close their Papyrs site at any time from the settings screen, after which we automatically schedule all its data for permanent erasure. If you're looking for more details, or have any questions, please contact us at team@papyrs.com or have a look at our Privacy Policy at https://a.papyrs.com/accounts/tos/#gdpr.
資料封存與移除政策
Site Owners and Administrators can schedule a manual backup to download an archive of their Papyrs site at any time. We automatically schedule all your Papyrs data for permanent erasure when closing your Papyrs site. Including all backup locations, data will be permanently erased within 120 days after closing the site.
資料儲存政策
We store all data in multiple physical locations for redundancy, and only in locations compliant with GDPR requirements (EU). To further ensure data availability, our system automatically schedules backups of all data. Customer data, including backups, is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS).