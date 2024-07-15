Hanzo Illuminate

資料保留政策
Hanzo will collect and retain Customer Data only as directed in response to active Matters (defining applicable users, channels and/or timeframes) which have been initiated and maintained within the application.
資料封存與移除政策
Hanzo will automatically remove Customer Data as directed and when no longer required for active Matters being maintained within the application.
資料儲存政策
Hanzo will store Customer Data in accordance with our data security and privacy policies, and only within secure hosting facilities for each customer.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud-hosted (single instance/single tenant)
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform