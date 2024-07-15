Hanzo Illuminate is the leading purpose-built, enterprise-grade solution for Slack data management involving ediscovery, investigations and compliance responses. Illuminate allows organizations to preserve-in-place, collect, investigate, cull and export information efficiently and defensibly.

Unique Features Include: ● Dynamic mapping technology gives users insight into channels and user relationships without the need to collect messages

● Full support of Slack’s in-place-preservation for users allowing Hanzo to manage the legal hold process for Slack.

● Ability to import Slack Exports allowing users to search, cull and export data in a user friendly manner

● Ability to collect by channel types elimating up to 85% of content before needing to collect

● Defensible Slack collections with start/end date culling capability

● User-controllable Slack sync settings and in-app indexing status meter

● Upload of bulk custodian names

● Ability to manage access and control over each matter with dedicated user and group profiles.

● Unique view-in-context reconstructs conversations in a user-friendly way showing messages, edits, deletes, threads and attachments.

● Advanced Search capabilities including keywords, date filtering and extensive metadata library.

● Spotlight AI incorporates a relevancy detection engine to pinpoint relevant content and reduce noisy channel content

● Visual Analyzer provides heatmap message volume by day/week/month with top used channels and users.

● Export custodian, channel, audit logs and search results to common CSV format

● Export to review-friendly formats with before/after message timeframes.

● Full matter and organization audit logs with API capabilities to SIEM systems

Hanzo Collects:

● Slack user metadata including real name, email, bot status, Slack UserID

● Dynamic map creates channel relationships across all custodians without the necessity of collecting messages.

● Public, private, direct messages, multi-party direct messages, Slack Connect

● Message edits, deletes, and threads

● Message attachments, emojis and reacjis

● Channel ID’s

● Workspace/Team and Channel names

● Slack Exports (Non-Enterprise Grid customers with Slack Exports)