Bringing you a tool to make ad routine cool. Launch manage and analyze your ads and social campaigns. Do it manually or automate — and get time and power for what matters.:one: Experiment with scaling tactics by combining rules to turn ads on and off, control budgets and bids, duplication, and more - then be notified in Slack when your automations trigger:two: Get alerts and custom reports right in Slack from Meta ads and Insights, Instagram, Snapchat ads, Google ads, YouTube, Google Analytics and TikTok ads.:three: Ask Revealbot directly in Slack for ad performance metrics and get them delivered to any channel instantly
Revealbot will retain customer data in accordance with its Privacy Policy (GDPR-compliant)
https://revealbot.com/legal/privacy
When determining the retention period, Revealbot takes into account various criteria, such as the type of products and services requested by or provided to a user, the nature and length of our relationship with a user, possible re-enrollment with Revealbot’s products or services, the impact on the services Revealbot provides to you if we delete some information from or about a user, mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations.
資料封存與移除政策
Data removal policy is outlined in Revealbot Privacy Policy
https://revealbot.com/legal/privacy
Any user can ask Revealbot to remove their information from its mailing lists, delete their account or submit a request to exercise your rights under applicable law.
Revealbot also takes measures to delete Personal Information or keep it in a form that does not permit identifying when this information is no longer necessary for the purposes for which we process it, unless Revealbot is required by law to keep this information for a longer period.
資料儲存政策
Revealbot is very concerned about safeguarding the confidentiality of customers Personal Information. Revealbot employs administrative and electronic measures designed to appropriately protect customer Personal Information against accidental or unlawful destruction, accidental loss, unauthorized alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access, misuse, and any other unlawful form of processing of the Personal Information in our possession. Please be aware that no security measures are perfect or impenetrable. We cannot guarantee that information about a client will not be accessed, viewed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed by breach of any of our administrative, physical, and electronic safeguards, subject to requirements under applicable law to ensure or warrant information security.
Revealbot will store data in accordance with its Terms and Privacy Policy, which are GDPR compliant.
https://revealbot.com/legal/terms
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosting
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
A client can request for Revealbot to delete personal data from Revealbot and all related services by contacting the company at hello@revealbot.com and legal@revealbot.com.
Revealbot also takes measures to delete a client’s Personal Information or keep it in a form that does not permit identifying a client when this information is no longer necessary for the purposes for which Revealbot processes it, unless it is required by law to keep this information for a longer period.
https://revealbot.com/legal/privacy