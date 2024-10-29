Revealbot is very concerned about safeguarding the confidentiality of customers Personal Information. Revealbot employs administrative and electronic measures designed to appropriately protect customer Personal Information against accidental or unlawful destruction, accidental loss, unauthorized alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access, misuse, and any other unlawful form of processing of the Personal Information in our possession. Please be aware that no security measures are perfect or impenetrable. We cannot guarantee that information about a client will not be accessed, viewed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed by breach of any of our administrative, physical, and electronic safeguards, subject to requirements under applicable law to ensure or warrant information security. Revealbot will store data in accordance with its Terms and Privacy Policy, which are GDPR compliant.