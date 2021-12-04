隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Customer data is kept only for as long as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted service, as well as to meet any legal and regulatory obligations.

資料封存與移除政策 If you close your account with us we take steps to ensure deletion of your data in production systems and, where technically possible, our backup systems. For enterprise customers we offer the option to set a custom data removal policy.

資料儲存政策 Customer data is stored on the servers operated by TransIP B.V., our hosting provider based in Leiden, The Netherlands. To protect you against accidental data loss, we maintain multiple off-site backups in the Netherlands and the United States. All backups are encrypted in transit and at rest.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud storage. Separate infrastructure (virtual or physical) as well as self-hosting are available upon request for an additional fee.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes