Teamtailor is the recruiting tool for businesses that want to reach, attract and recruit the best candidates. Get full control of your recruiting processes with Teamtailor’s Slack integration.

Engage your entire team and make recruiting an integrated part of your work environment in Slack. Choose between one or severals announcements to show in any channel you prefer in Slack:

• New applications

• Connects

• Email

• Note

• Reviews You can now also get your personal Teamtailor notifications directly from our Slack bot.