SupportBee is the email ticketing system built for team collaboration. Our plans are simple and affordable so you can involve your entire team in customer support. Our plans start at $13/agent/month and we offer a fully functional two week trial to kick the tires. Our Slack app notifies you about new tickets, replies and comments in Slack. You can control the amount of notifications you want to receive and follow the link in the notifications to open the ticket back in SupportBee. We are constantly improving the app and would love to hear your feedback and ideas!