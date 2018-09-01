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Progress Plum
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
說明
權限
安全性與合規性
Progress Plum is a Slack bot that coordinates standups for remote and distributed teams. Keep your team and your business on-track with improved task awareness and collaboration.
Progress Plum is a paid app that costs $2/respondent/month USD.
Progress Plum 可以檢視：
關於你的內容與資訊
關於頻道與對話的內容與資訊
關於你的工作空間的內容與資訊
Progress Plum 可以執行：
在頻道與對話中執行動作
在你的工作空間中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
隱私權與資料控管
認證與合規性
安全性
使用權杖輪替
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