internetVista | website monitoring

資料保留政策
Customer is informed that the processing of their personal data is necessary to provide the internetVista Services. This personal data is processed in accordance with the provisions of the GDPR. The Customer is informed that all data exchanged is transmitted securely and stored securely.
資料封存與移除政策
The Customer’s personal data is not retained beyond the time necessary for the performance of internetVista’s contractual obligations or its statutory obligations. Once the retention period has elapsed, internetVista undertakes to destroy the Customer’s personal data no later than 1 year after the last contact with them.
資料儲存政策
The personal data collected is all stored on internetVista servers within the European Union. It may be transferred outside the European Union. In this case, internetVista makes the necessary arrangements with its subcontractors and partners to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Customer’s Personal Data, in accordance with the regulations in force (chapter V of the GDPR).
資料託管詳細資料
We host our data on our own servers managed by our system ans security team