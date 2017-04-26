Cisco Cloudlock is the cloud-native CASB and Cloud Cybersecurity Platform that accelerates use of the cloud by securing your cloud users, data, and apps. Cisco Cloudlock is a frictionless solution that combats cloud account compromises, data breaches and cloud malware, while having zero impact on end users. With crowd-sourced security analytics across billions of data points, advanced machine learning, and the data scientist-led CyberLab, Cisco Cloudlock provides actionable cybersecurity intelligence across an organization’s entire cloud infrastructure.



Cisco Cloudlock has a proven track record as the largest and most successful CASB vendor, deployed to over 700 organizations globally, while managing 10 million users and analyzing over one billion objects daily. Cisco Cloudlock provides unparalleled coverage of cloud traffic, including on-and-off network, programmatic and user-driven, by managed and unmanaged users and devices, retroactively and in real-time. Cisco Cloudlock orchestrates existing security investments, including class-leading proxies and firewalls, to provide a coordinated, best-of-breed security solution for the cloud.