Meet Teampay, the first distributed purchasing solution built specifically for teams on Slack. Save your team time :hourglass: and money :moneybag:! :heavy_check_mark: Stop Slacking pictures of your corporate card!

:heavy_check_mark: Allow anyone on your team to request access to company money and receive a virtual card for online purchases, all within Slack!

:heavy_check_mark: Easily approve purchase requests from within Slack to avoid over-spending and awkward conversations.

:heavy_check_mark: Never lose track of who bought what again.

:heavy_check_mark: Let Teampay collect the information you need upfront and automatically sync it with your accounting software - no developer and no CSV needed! Contact us for pricing information - our plans are based on the number and volume of transactions per month, and are available for all sizes of organizations. Note: Teampay is currently available for companies based in the US or with a US subsidiary.