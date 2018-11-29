資料保留政策
Botzee does not retain any customer data, besides the game data it creates (which includes no identifiable information), and IDs and tokens provided by Slack (which themselves contain no identifiable information). Slack IDs are never resolved to any other form (handles, names, etc) and stored.
資料封存與移除政策
Botzee will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and any other regulations that exist for users in the region they are located.
資料儲存政策
Botzee data is stored in accordance with Amazon's recommended best practices for encryption and security.
資料託管詳細資料
Application data is retained in encrypted Amazon DynamoDB tables. Logs are maintained temporarily in Amazon CloudWatch Logs.