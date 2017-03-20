Zylo collects 3rd party information when a customer connects an integration to our platform. This information is retained for the life of the contract, even if the integration is disconnected. If the client requests Zylo to remove the data, we will respond to their request within 30 business days. For further information, please see Zylo's Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Zylo client data is retained for the lifespan of the contract. When the contract is terminated or ended, Zylo will purge all personal client info from the system within 90 business days. If the client requests Zylo to remove the data, we will respond to their request within 30 business days. For further information, please see Zylo's Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

資料儲存政策

Zylo has implemented processes intended to protect user information and maintain security of data that we process. Each account holder is assigned a unique username and password, which is required to access their account. It is your responsibility to protect the security of this login information. When you enter sensitive information (such as your login information) on our site, we encrypt all system or customer data in transit and at rest. As part of the Zylo services, we store financial data as well as employee utilization information. We respect the privacy of all users, and consider all data that is collected to be private. Zylo may access this data only for the purpose of providing the Zylo Services, preventing or addressing service or technical problems, at a Customer’s request in connection with customer support matters, or as may be required by law. Zylo will not distribute or sell your information to a 3rd party, except as disclosed in this policy. When you utilize the Zylo Service globally, data is submitted and transferred into the United States and you hereby consent to such transfer. For further information, please see Zylo's Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.