資料刪除請求程序
A user can per request ask to get his/her user deleted. We want this to be a manual process, in order to disallow people from keep signing up for new trials.
When a user asks for deletion, the user data will be deleted from:
- Our database (Elasticsearch)
- Intercom
- MailChimp (in case the user signed up for the newsletter)
- Backups (we don't want to modify already created backup data, why we create a new total backup and delete the old one)
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。