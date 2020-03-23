隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Our database has a ‘Point In Time Restore’ mechanism (PITR). We also backup the entire database every 24 hours. This backup is stored in another system and region from where the database is hosted and is kept for 30 days.

資料封存與移除政策 Once requested, data is removed in seven days from our database (usually after a couple of hours). Data could be present in backups for up to 30 days after the removal of the data from our database. In total, that’s a maximum of 37 days that the data could be present in our systems and/or backups after removal request.

資料儲存政策 The data is logically segregated. Every customer has its own unique domain (company.bucketlist.org) and data is always stored using the company as a primary key and identifier. The data is encrypted at rest wether it’s in the live database or in our backups.

資料中心位置 加拿大, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 DigitalOcean