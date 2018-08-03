Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource (Apache License) application that provides large scale video conferences for your browser or your mobile. No accounts or pin-codes are necessary. Just click the link and you are in! This integration adds the /jitsi slash command for your team so that you can start a video conference in your channel, making it easy for everyone to just jump on the call. Just type /jitsi into your channel and a conference link will be provided in the channel. Additionally, you can send direct messages to users by mentioning their username in the command. In addition to simple video calls Jitsi Meet also lets you join over the phone, stream to YouTube and collaboratively edit documents.