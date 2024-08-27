JustCall is an AI-powered communication platform offering voice, SMS, and power dialing capabilities—all in one place. Integrate JustCall with Slack to receive AI insights, performance reports, and real-time notifications. Plus, send messages directly from Slack.
Key Features:
- Get AI-powered call summaries, action items, transcripts, and recordings directly in Slack.
- Receive real-time notifications for calls and SMS in your Slack channels.
- Use slash commands to access performance reports from your account in Slack.
- Send and receive texts straight from your Slack channel.
- Search and dial contacts from JustCall using slash commands in Slack.
- Monitor agent availability with status notifications on Slack.
Boost Team Performance
- Combine JustCall’s AI insights with Slack’s collaboration tools to supercharge your team's efficiency.
Coach and Monitor with Ease
- Use AI insights to monitor performance and coach agents directly in Slack.
Stay Efficient
- Reduce the need to switch between platforms—your team can handle everything within Slack.
Start your 14-day free trial and experience seamless communication at justcall.io/signup
Disclaimer: JustCall utilizes Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate AI-powered call summaries, action items, transcripts, and other insights. While we have implemented provisions and capabilities to ensure that the generated responses are as accurate and helpful as possible, we cannot guarantee its accuracy and there may occasionally be instances where the AI generated data contains errors or inaccuracies. We recommend independent review of responses.