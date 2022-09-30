隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 At RandomCoffee, we prioritize the utmost care for data security and privacy. Your data remains stored only during the presence of RandomCoffee on your workspace. If you wish to have your data removed, you can do so at any time by sending a request to support@random-coffee.com. We are committed to collecting and preserving only the essential data required for the app to operate efficiently.

資料封存與移除政策 Feel free to submit a data deletion request at any time after the removal of RandomCoffee from your workspace. Simply send your request to support@random-coffee.com, and we will ensure your data is securely deleted within a 30-day timeframe.

資料儲存政策 We maintain the durability and security of your data through robust measures. Data is securely stored using Postgres on Amazon Web Services, with daily backups being diligently handled by AWS. Encryption plays a pivotal role in safeguarding your data: it is transmitted securely using HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.3) and stored at rest with AES-256, employing block-level storage encryption. All data is housed within Europe in Germany and France.

資料中心位置 德國, 法國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services (AWS)