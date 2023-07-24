資料保留政策
Chat:Bridge stores minimal Data from Slack and Salesforce (user names, emails and channels). The data is retained for as long as Chat:Bridge components are installed in a customer’s application. The Data that we store is only to support the product functionality. Logs are retained for a period of 14 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is removed within 30 days following removal of Chat:Bridge components from a customer's application.
資料儲存政策
Data is encrypted at rest with AES-256 using Salesforce’s Heroku storage services.
資料託管詳細資料
Chat:Bridge App for Slack is hosted on the Salesforce Heroku platform.