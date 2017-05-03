隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Customer data is retained for as long as you remain an active customer. The Salesmate platform provides active customers with the tools to delete their data as they see fit. We will retain and use information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements as follows: 1. the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 3 months of the date of closure; 2. backups are kept for 3 months; 3. Information on legal transactions and invoicing is between Client and Salesmate is retained for a period of 10 years

資料封存與移除政策 If the customer's workspace is canceled or suspended, then the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 3 months from the last renewal date. The customers can request immediate deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. In such cases, the customer data will then be deleted within 24 hours.

資料儲存政策 Salesmate is hosted with cloud infrastructure providers with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, among others. All data at rest is encrypted using AES-256. The customer's database replicates over multiple availability zones in an almost real-time manner. All data and files for customers are logically separated in our cloud storage to avoid data leaks and accidental access. Your data is entirely yours. It's only stored on our dedicated VPCs while using the services and not shared with any third party without your consent.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 GKE

資料託管公司 GCP

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no