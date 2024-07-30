資料保留政策
We retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it. If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the MadCap Flare Online account. For example, we continue to display messages you sent to the users that received them and continue to display content you provided.
資料封存與移除政策
Our Services and related documentation give you the right to delete any information on our systems that are not required for you to continue using our products.
資料儲存政策
We use Microsoft Azure as our data hosting service provider. The data hosting servers are located in the United States.