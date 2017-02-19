資料保留政策
Standup Alice will retain customer's data while they are actively using Standup Alice.
資料封存與移除政策
Standup Alice will remove customer's data during 24 hours after Standup Alice Slack app is uninstalled. Customer can also send an email to hello@standupalice.com to request a data deletion.
資料儲存政策
When Standup Alice is added into your Slack workspace, we will receive and store the team name, team Id, team tokens. When a standup is created, we will receive your Slack username, first and last name, Slack user profile, timezone and optionally email address of the standup's participants. We will collect and store conversations between Standup Alice and standup's participants as part of daily standup.