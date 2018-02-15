資料保留政策
Hrvey IVS in accordance with the role of a 'data processor' as described in the GDPR retains employee and absence-related data on behalf of our customers, the 'data controller', and helps them comply with the specific retention laws in their jurisdiction - we provide tools to retain data for as long as is needed, but it is the customers' responsibility to know when and how their jurisdiction requires this retention to happen.
資料封存與移除政策
Hrvey IVS in accordance with the role of a 'data processor' as described in the GDPR will archive or remove data at the request of our customers, the 'data controller'. Since the 'right to be forgotten' from the GDPR includes exemptions in situations where the controller is obligated by law to retain these data, if we receive any request for deletion of personally identifiable information from an individual, we redirect the request to our customer, the controller, since only they can know whether or not there is a legal obligation to retain the information instead. If the customer requests the deletion from us, will will fully delete the data in question (not just 'mark it removed')
資料儲存政策
Hrvey IVS in accordance with the role of a 'data processor' as described in the GDPR, stores all data safely and securely, using backups and redundancy to protect against data loss, and using encryption to guard against any unauthorized access to our customers' data.