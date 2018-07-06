Copper crm seamlessly integrates with G Suite so you can track leads, monitor activity, and close deals - all from your inbox.Copper — the crm that works for you. - Syncs with Gmail so you can work right out of your inbox - Zero data entry so you can focus on selling, not updating your crm - Get up and running in a matter of days, not months - Requires zero training - it’s that intuitive and easy to use - Designed to look and feel exactly like Google When you connect Copper to Slack, you can select the channel each type of notification about updates to leads or opportunities should be sent to. To integrate with Slack you must have a free trial or paid Copper account. Don't have any account? Start a free 14-day trial by visiting copper.com.