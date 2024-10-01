Sisense for Cloud Data Teams

資料保留政策
All customer data is automatically deleted after 30 days
Metadata like SQL statements deleted upon service termination
Validated in the SOC2, please see Trust Center here: https://trust.sisense.com/
資料封存與移除政策
No archival process as data is automatically purged after 30 days
Snapshots and backups are maintained for a maximum of 30 days
Pre-upgrade snapshots are retained for 14 days
資料儲存政策
Sisense Cloud Data Teams uses a multi-tenant architecture in AWS US-East-1 region, where customer data within shared databases is logically separated at the application layer to prevent data commingling. All data is protected using AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit. Access is strictly controlled through AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) policies and roles.
資料託管詳細資料
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Primary region: US-East-1
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services (AWS)