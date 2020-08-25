Eden is the complete suite of software for the employee-centric company. Eden's best-in-class products help teams safely return to the office, manage their floor plans and desks, register visitors, track employee ticketing and helpdesk requests, and book rooms. With Eden for Slack, you can simplify your office requests and workflows, all without leaving Slack. With this integration you can: • Submit and manage internal tickets. You can see ticket details, receive status notifications and, reply to comments. • Reserve a spot in the office. Help your team manage capacity and keep your team safe through our Team Safety reservation flow. • Book a desk or space in the office. You can select your seat or space in the office for team collaboration or focused work time. • Invite a visitor. Manage your office guests and make their check in a breeze by registering guests in advance. • Manage your room bookings. Check in to your reserved room reservations to avoid unused conference room space. Eden builds HR and workplace tools so your team can work wonders.