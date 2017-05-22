Tellent Recruitee

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Recruitee has integrated its data retention policy as part of its software. In principle, data is retained between 30-37 days after processing. After that period of time, the data is deleted. Data may also be deleted on request by the end-user.

資料封存與移除政策 Recruitee has integrated its data removal policy as part of its software. In principle, data will be removed after the retention period or upon request of the end-user.

資料儲存政策 Recruitee has integrated its data storage policy as part of its software. In principle, Recruitee stores the data in accordance with its general storage policy.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes