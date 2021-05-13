資料保留政策
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. We only push notifications to slack based on the data stored and updated in our application, which is stored as long as our customers want us to.
資料封存與移除政策
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. All data in our application is archived as part of our disaster recovery backups for up to 3 months and then automatically deleted form backup storage.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud and bare-metal servers with Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, and Strato AG.
資料託管公司
Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, Strato AG