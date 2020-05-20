資料保留政策
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of TimeBot, such as: - the history of time off requests; - the configured workspace settings (holidays, starting and ending times); We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
資料封存與移除政策
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after TimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
資料儲存政策
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA.