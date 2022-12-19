Mural is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the Mural® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination.
Add your Mural account to Slack to receive notifications about the specific activity taking place inside your murals. You’ll know when someone comments on a mural, when someone joins and when you get invited to a mural, room or workspace. To Connect Mural to Slack:
1. Get your free Mural account @ www.mural.co
2. Click on your avatar on the bottom left corner of Mural.
3. Select the Integrations tab
.
4. Click the Connect button
under Slack.
5. Adjust your notification preferences via the Notifications tab
.
When you connect Mural and Slack, the ‘mural-bot’ will automatically appear in your list of contacts in Slack. Any notifications you choose to receive will be sent to this location. Now you can be aware of any activity, the flow of comments on your projects and more.
If you have any issues with installing this integration, please reach out to support@mural.co
.