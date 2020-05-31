資料保留政策
Our data retention policy is documented in our information security policy which is shared with customers upon request. It is not a public document.
資料封存與移除政策
Our data archival/removal policy is documented in our information security policy which is shared with customers upon request. It is not a public document.
資料儲存政策
Our data storage policy is documented in our information security policy which is shared with customers upon request. It is not a public document.
資料中心位置
美國, 愛爾蘭, 德國, 新加坡, 澳洲, 印度, 巴西
資料託管詳細資料
We host our data in AWS regions around the world. Not all data is hosted in all regions.