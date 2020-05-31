隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Our data retention policy is documented in our information security policy which is shared with customers upon request. It is not a public document.

資料封存與移除政策 Our data archival/removal policy is documented in our information security policy which is shared with customers upon request. It is not a public document.

資料儲存政策 Our data storage policy is documented in our information security policy which is shared with customers upon request. It is not a public document.

資料中心位置 美國, 愛爾蘭, 德國, 新加坡, 澳洲, 印度, 巴西

資料託管詳細資料 We host our data in AWS regions around the world. Not all data is hosted in all regions.

資料託管公司 AWS