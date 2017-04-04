Suitest notification app is on Slack! You can now integrate Suitest directly with your Slack channels. Receive short messages regarding the progress of your test packs and get notified across your devices when Suitest has finished testing. Get your notification through the Suitest app on Slack immediately when:

* All test were finished on your devices.

* An error is produced on one of the devices. Suitest integration app requires Suitest account. No additional fees. Additional significant features are coming soon, so stay tuned!