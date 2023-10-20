DataParser brings Slack data into any archive or repository. Companies that have regulatory, HR, legal, security or business policy requirements to archive users’ chat data use DataParser to stay in compliance.

Key Features of the Slack module of DataParser:

• Enterprise software that collects and processes Slack data from Slack’s API or receives the Slack Corporate Export (Slack Enterprise or Business+).

• Supports delivery to any archive, storage, repository, or backup system.

• Collects all Chats including Direct Messages, Private and Public Channels and Groups as well as Edits/Deletes, Avatars, Emojis, Images, Topics, Users, Audio/Video Clips, Canvas, Files and more.

• Supports multiple configurations for on-premise or cloud deployments.

• Ability to filter Users and Channels for collection.

• Message tagging and output options.

• Free trial licenses available for testing/POC.