DataParser brings Slack data into any archive or repository. Companies that have regulatory, HR, legal, security or business policy requirements to archive users’ chat data use DataParser to stay in compliance. Key Features of the Slack module of DataParser: • Enterprise software that collects and processes Slack data from Slack’s API or receives the Slack Corporate Export (Slack Enterprise or Business+). • Supports delivery to any archive, storage, repository, or backup system. • Collects all Chats including Direct Messages, Private and Public Channels and Groups as well as Edits/Deletes, Avatars, Emojis, Images, Topics, Users, Audio/Video Clips, Canvas, Files and more. • Supports multiple configurations for on-premise or cloud deployments. • Ability to filter Users and Channels for collection. • Message tagging and output options. • Free trial licenses available for testing/POC.
The DataParser is normally a client-installed application, any retained data would be in a client's environment. If the client is utilizing our cloud-processing option, there is no data kept or retained by 17a-4, llc.
17a-4 corporate policy: https://www.17a-4.com/data-processing-addendum/
資料封存與移除政策
The DataParser is normally a client-installed application, any retained data would be in a client's environment. If the client is utilizing our cloud-processing option, there is no data kept or retained by 17a-4, llc.
17a-4 corporate policy: https://www.17a-4.com/data-processing-addendum/
資料儲存政策
The DataParser is normally a client-installed application, any retained data would be in a client's environment. If the client is utilizing our cloud-processing option, there is no data kept or retained by 17a-4, llc.
17a-4 corporate policy: https://www.17a-4.com/data-processing-addendum/
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
We do not "host" client data. We may process from the Slack Discovery API, but immediately send to a client designated end-point such as Microsoft Purview or Proofpoint.